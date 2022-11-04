Grips Grunts and Groans

1937

The stooges become trainers of "Bustoff", a champion wrestler. The big boss has a lot of money bet on Bustoff and orders the boys to take good care of him. Instead they accidentally knock him out and Curly must disguises himself as Bustoff and wrestle in his place. The match doesn't go very well until Curly smells "Wild Hyacinth" perfume on a lady fan at ringside. This drives him crazy and he knocks out his opponent and half the people in the stadium.