1937

Grips Grunts and Groans

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 12th, 1937

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The stooges become trainers of "Bustoff", a champion wrestler. The big boss has a lot of money bet on Bustoff and orders the boys to take good care of him. Instead they accidentally knock him out and Curly must disguises himself as Bustoff and wrestle in his place. The match doesn't go very well until Curly smells "Wild Hyacinth" perfume on a lady fan at ringside. This drives him crazy and he knocks out his opponent and half the people in the stadium.

Cast

Curly HowardCurly
Moe Howard
Larry Fine

