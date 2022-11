Not Available

Made famous by Werner Herzog's documentary Grizzly Man, late bear enthusiast Timothy Treadwell spent several months each year living among the grizzlies in Alaska's Katmai National Park. This riveting documentary follows Treadwell on one of his last journeys into the wilderness. Recording the activities of the bears he encounters on his video camera, he comes face-to-face with a giant male and witnesses a brutal turf war between rival clans.