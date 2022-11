Not Available

Kids who misbehave will want to take note of the gruesome punishments that await the naughty children in this collection of episodes from the popular British animated series based on the books by Jaime Rix. In the title episode, Lorelei pretends to be sick in order to skip school. But her plan backfires in a scary way in this amusing -- and slightly depraved -- morality tale that will make children think twice before lying to their parents.