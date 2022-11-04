Grønlandsfilmen

Not Available

A Danish documentary about Greenland. Filmed by Janus Sørensen for Elfelt Film. Peter Elfelt takes an important place in the history of Danish cinema as being probbly the first documentarist in Denmark and a great deal of his films are about Greenland. Hard to find much info on this one. Janus Sørensen has filmed several greenlanders, hunters, ships, lots of nature, settlements, dogsleds, kayaks, camps etc. No intertitles, no audio. Just a series of beautiful locations. The black/white looks amazing in the Greenlandic context. (worldscinema.org)