Not Available

Groom from London

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Betty has become engaged, for her father’s sake, with a hard working and kind young man, Kostas, who works at a store selling electrical appliances that belongs to Betty’s father, Mr. Periklis. The latter values Kostas and truly wants to make him his son-in-law. Kostas saves the life of a sensitive girl, Mary, who tries to commit suicide because her English lover deserted her. Later on, he is persuaded to impersonate a rich Englishman in order to help Mary deal with her father, Mr. Kyriakos, who is trying to force her to marry someone against her will.

Cast

Dionysis PapagiannopoulosKyriakos
Nora ValsamiMary
Periklis HristoforidisPeriklis
Eleni ZafeiriouMary's Mother
Giorgos TsitsopoulosDionysis
Kaiti IbrohoriBetty

View Full Cast >

Images