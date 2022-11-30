Groom with tassels

Not Available

Kitsos lives a quiet life in Gastouni, grabbing his sheep. But the pressure of his father and his beloved Asteros forces him to become a merchant by turning to nearby villages without success. Desperate father sends him to Athens where everything is so different from the village. Kitsos goes to the house of the uncle, Pericles. There he discovers that Ritsa, Pericles's daughter, has relation with an employee, Vassilakis. Pericles wants to marry Ritsa with Parmenion, but Kitsos decides to help the lovers.