Grooming Giselle

Blake is a talented acting student as well as an unrealistic dreamer when it comes down to how to make a living until he makes it "big". Continuously fired from minimum wage employment, Blake and his best friend Elliot get sucked into the dangerous world of gambling. Luckily, Blake's sister Angela has proven to be a reliable roommate and so far taken care of her irresponsible younger brother. When a car crash on the way to a job interview lands her in the hospital, Blake offers to start the job in his sister's place, which turns out to be more complicated than expected: His ward is the homely and socially inept 20-year-old agoraphobic Giselle, who insists on a *female* assistant. However, the girl and her mother have never met Angela in person, and thus Blake is able to transform himself into a convincingly enough version of his sister.