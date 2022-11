Not Available

Greg Stump's Groove is shot in 1991 during the Gulf War questions the pursuits of pleasure in times of political heaviness. Scot Schmidt, Dan Donnelly, Davey McCoy,Tom Jungst, Ace Mackay-Smith, Jimbo Morgan, Kevin Andrews, Rob Boyd, Laird Hamilton and Chip & Pepper go extreme skiing and boarding in locations including France's Val D'Isere, Mammoth Mountain, and Valdez. Music includes 808 State, Seal, Hoodlum Priest, Bin Master, So.L.A. and Iggy Pop.