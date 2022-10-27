1989

Gross Anatomy

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 19th, 1989

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

It Takes Hard Work, Discipline And Commitment To Get Through Med School. But Joe's Never Done Anything By The Book. Matthew Modine stars as Joe Slovak, a brilliant first-year med student whose casual, nonconforming approach to life gets tested when he enrolls in Gross Anatomy, the toughest course in med school.

Cast

Christine LahtiDr. Rachel Woodruff
Todd FieldDavid Schreiner
Daphne ZunigaLaurie Rorbach
Zakes MokaeDr. Banumbra
Clyde KusatsuInterviewing Professor
Robert DesiderioDr. Banks

Images