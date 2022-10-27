It Takes Hard Work, Discipline And Commitment To Get Through Med School. But Joe's Never Done Anything By The Book. Matthew Modine stars as Joe Slovak, a brilliant first-year med student whose casual, nonconforming approach to life gets tested when he enrolls in Gross Anatomy, the toughest course in med school.
|Christine Lahti
|Dr. Rachel Woodruff
|Todd Field
|David Schreiner
|Daphne Zuniga
|Laurie Rorbach
|Zakes Mokae
|Dr. Banumbra
|Clyde Kusatsu
|Interviewing Professor
|Robert Desiderio
|Dr. Banks
