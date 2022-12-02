Größer als im Fernsehen

Not Available

From a new beginning! Only after she has inherited the inheritance does Lisa realize that her deceased father's inn is heavily in debt. Her only way out: a holiday park, at whose investor she could sell the inn. But to build the park, he would also need the property of the stubborn pensioner Eleonore, who does not want to sell. Until Lisa discovers Eleonore's weakness for singer Nico Hölter and senses a chance to change her mind. The deal: Nico Hölter gives a concert to Eleonore in underwear, and she sells for that.