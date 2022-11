Not Available

Groundation live performance at "Le Bataclan" in Paris, 15 April 2015 Trackset: What Could Have Been (2006) Liberation Call (2014) 1 If I (2001) Defender of Beauty (2014) 1 Jah Jah Know (2002) Who is Gonna (2012) A Miracle (2014) Hold your Head Up (2014) Merry Go Round (2012) Praising (2004) Daniel (2012) Freedom Taking Over (2002) ---- We Free Again (2004) Picture on the Wall (2002) ---- Could you be loved (bob Marley) with Naâman and Nahko