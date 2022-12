Not Available

The Goo Goo Dolls put on a real rock show of their most popular songs on a visually stunning Augmented Reality FanTracks Stage. From the heartfelt "Indestructible" for 45 minutes the band play their twenty+ song hit-laden back catalogue for a career-spanning set live from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. See Bug Hits like "Iris" with amazing sound all live in your living room.