2010

Group Sex

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 2010

Studio

GS Films

Herman has a weakness for strip clubs. Donny has a thing for condiments and Tiffany is a newly celibate martial artist. These are Andy's new friends after he unsuspectingly follows his dream girl into a sexual addiction recovery group. At first this seems like the best possible news! However, Andy's professional and personal life begins to unravel as he deepens his ties to this lovable, but damaged group.

Cast

Greg GrunbergJerry
Kathrine NarducciFrannie
Sandra SeelingEva
Lombardo BoyarRamon
Greg GermannReeves
Rob BenedictDonny

View Full Cast >

Images