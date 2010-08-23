Herman has a weakness for strip clubs. Donny has a thing for condiments and Tiffany is a newly celibate martial artist. These are Andy's new friends after he unsuspectingly follows his dream girl into a sexual addiction recovery group. At first this seems like the best possible news! However, Andy's professional and personal life begins to unravel as he deepens his ties to this lovable, but damaged group.
|Greg Grunberg
|Jerry
|Kathrine Narducci
|Frannie
|Sandra Seeling
|Eva
|Lombardo Boyar
|Ramon
|Greg Germann
|Reeves
|Rob Benedict
|Donny
