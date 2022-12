Growing Magic: The Mickey Mouse Cornfield Story

Not Available

THE MICKEY MOUSE SHAPED CORNFIELD THAT WAS GROWN IN IOWA FOR MICKEY MOUSE’S 60TH BIRTHDAY IS THE SUBJECT OF A DOCUMENTARY CREATED BY THE BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY DIGITAL MEDIA PROGRAM. THE PROJECT STARTED IN 2015 WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHOWING AN INTEREST IN TELLING THIS SPECIAL STORY. FROM THE ORIGINAL IDEA OF CREATING THE DOCUMENTARY TO THE MARCH 2019 PREMIERE, 36 STUDENTS RANGING FROM DIGITAL MEDIA TO STRATEGIC PUBLIC RELATIONS TO GRAPHIC DESIGN AND ANIMATION AT BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY CONTRIBUTED TO THE FINAL PROJECT TO COMMEMORATE THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF KERNEL MICKEY.