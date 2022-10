Not Available

"Growing Pains: Return Of The Seavers" (also known as "Growing Pains II: Home Equity") is the second of two made-for-television "reunion" movies starring the cast of the popular TV series "Growing Pains" (1985-1992). Psychologist Jason Seaver (Alan Thicke) and his wife Maggie (Joanna Kerns, who also directed this film) sell their house and plan to retire.