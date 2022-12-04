Not Available

Meet Ella, a headstrong young American woman who defies everything-- her traditional Albanian upbringing, her strict family, her nemesis --the formidable Aunt Shirley to risk it all for TRUE LOVE. A love story about growing up FAT & Albanian. Your family or your heart? YOU decide. But choose wisely. And remember -- love, luck, fate, no matter what life throws you.... your family always has your back. If they don't stab you first. A story that's messy, complicated, violent. A movie about FAMILY.