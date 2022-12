Not Available

Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and others celebrate fun and friendship in the Hundred Acre Wood in these four stories. It's the thought that counts for Tigger's birthday present in "All's Well That Ends Well." Christopher Robin learns a lesson about responsibility when Kanga puts him in charge of Roo in "Babysitter Blues." In "Party Poohper," uptight Rabbit learns to chill. And in "Piglet's Poohetry," Tigger's imagination kicks into high gear.