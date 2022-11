Not Available

Minks, 16, is living with her Nan who has dementia. Unaware of what Dementia really is, Minks is trying to understand the severity of her Nan’s forgetfulness. The two women share a unique bond, despite their generational gap, which is highlighted by Nan’s good sense of humour. However it’s only a matter of time till Minks is forced to realise she can no longer care for her Nan on her own.