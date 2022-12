Not Available

A traveling underground fight club called 'The Brawlers' arrive at a derelict ghost town tucked away in the Colorado Rockies. They meet the town's only residents, the Maxilla family who want to buy on to the fight card. But the Maxilla family's true intentions for the Brawler crew is soon revealed in teeth and claws. Some will be hunted, some will be feed, and some will become part of the family...whether they like it or not.