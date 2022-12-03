Grown-ups Just Don't Understand

Not Available

Jun, who was once an amateur boxer, becomes acquainted with Min-Yong by chance. Jun wants to help him and sends him to a kindergarten. Min-Yong makes the kindergarten fussy and makes the teacher Yu-Ra in trouble. Jun meets Yu-Ra to discuss about Min-Yong, and they fall in love with each other. Jun leaves for hard training, and Min-Yong is sent to Children's Welfare Institute for adoption, but he runs away from there. Min-Yong meets Dal-Kom in secret, but Dal-Kom asks Yu-Ra for help. Consequently, they bring Min-Yong, who loses consciousness, to the hospital. On the other hand, Jun wins in the title match with the Thai's champion Okampo. He celebrates his victory with Yu-Ra and Min-Yong. Finally, Min-Yong says goodbye to them and heads for the airport.