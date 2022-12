Not Available

'Vavila the Terrible’ is a muzhik who beats his wife, ‘Auntie’ Arina, and demands his meal of shchi and kacha (soup and porridge). When he and his friend realize that the women have not only stopped their domestic work to celebrate March 8th (International Working Women’s Day) but that they also want to pursue education at the workers’ school, these two men understand that they are in big trouble.