Grüße aus Kaschmir

Not Available

After sleeping with Sharif, an engineer from Kashmir, the young and naive Lisa leaves his apartment without a comment. Six weeks later, they meet again and fall in love. Although Lisa feels totally happy, she doesn't tell Sharif about her pregnancy. On the other hand, he keeps secret that his brother Tajjab came to Munich and forced him to commit a terrorist attack. They both were soldiers of the Muslim liberation army in Kashmir, but Sharif left his home country to study in London. Little by little, Lisa discovers the truth about her boy-friend and tries to prevent the worst...