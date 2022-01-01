1993

Grumpy Old Men

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1993

Studio

John Davis

For decades, next-door neighbors and former friends John and Max have feuded, trading insults and wicked pranks. When an attractive widow moves in nearby, their bad blood erupts into a high-stakes rivalry full of naughty jokes and adolescent hijinks. Will this love triangle destroy the two old grumps? Or will the geriatric odd couple overcome their differences and rediscover their friendship?

Cast

Jack LemmonJohn Gustafson
Walter MatthauMax Goldman
Ann-MargretAriel Truax
Burgess MeredithGrandpa Gustafson
Daryl HannahMelanie
Kevin PollakJacob Goldman

View Full Cast >

Images