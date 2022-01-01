Grumpy Old Men

For decades, next-door neighbors and former friends John and Max have feuded, trading insults and wicked pranks. When an attractive widow moves in nearby, their bad blood erupts into a high-stakes rivalry full of naughty jokes and adolescent hijinks. Will this love triangle destroy the two old grumps? Or will the geriatric odd couple overcome their differences and rediscover their friendship?
|Jack Lemmon
|John Gustafson
|Walter Matthau
|Max Goldman
|Ann-Margret
|Ariel Truax
|Burgess Meredith
|Grandpa Gustafson
|Daryl Hannah
|Melanie
|Kevin Pollak
|Jacob Goldman
