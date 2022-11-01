Grumpy Old Women Live

Three sell out tours and hugely popular runs in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth proved beyond any doubt that the Grumpy Old Women is a global phenomenon! Have you reached that certain age? Are you more likely to be shaking your rolling pin than your booty? Are you a little bit hot, a little bit hairy? Jenny Eclair, Linda Robson and Dillie Keane (whose combined age is unprintable) host an orgy of middle aged mayhem, 90 minutes of theatrical HRT with not a thong in sight. Recording their first ever live DVD, the original cast members tread the boards of the historic Richmond Theatre creating their biggest grump fest to date!
View Full Cast >