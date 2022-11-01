Grumpy Old Women Live

Not Available

Three sell out tours and hugely popular runs in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth proved beyond any doubt that the Grumpy Old Women is a global phenomenon! Have you reached that certain age? Are you more likely to be shaking your rolling pin than your booty? Are you a little bit hot, a little bit hairy? Jenny Eclair, Linda Robson and Dillie Keane (whose combined age is unprintable) host an orgy of middle aged mayhem, 90 minutes of theatrical HRT with not a thong in sight. Recording their first ever live DVD, the original cast members tread the boards of the historic Richmond Theatre creating their biggest grump fest to date!