Andersson's boatyard remains after 25 years, still chased by the same stringent, but misfortuned debt collector. TV producer Vonna Jigert wants Andersson to compete against an Italian company and their boat Fortuna in a race on Göta Kanal – live on TV. The race is broadcasted as a reality show. Same gangly canoer like 25 years ago also has a canoeing vacation on the canal when the race starts.