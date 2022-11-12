GTA V: THE FINAL WAR

Not Available

Michael, Franklin, and Trevor gear up for their last and final mission ever.Micheal, Trevor, and Franklin Starts a massive war! Every Cop surround Los Santos to take down Micheal, Trevor and Franklin and it leads to an epic showdown. Following the events after City at WAR, Michael and Franklin wreck havoc over Los Santos. Russia and China invaded the U.S. due to heating relations between the countries which resulted in an eventual war (the true reasons of this war is still unknown). The U.S. west coast was conquered with it the city of Los Santos. The U.S Army will now try to take back their lost territory after amassing the necessary military force to do so. Michael, Franklin, and Trevor gear up for their last and final mission ever. A showdown with the los santos police! The U.S Army will now try to take back their lost territory after amassing the necessary military force to do so.