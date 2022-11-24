GTA V: THE FINAL WAR 2: THE SEQUEAL

Not Available

Micheal, Franklin, and Trevor is back in this Epic Conclusion to the phase 1 Saga. Micheal, Franklin, Trevor and a Trio Of Gang Members wreak havoc all around Los santos. In this epic war crime epic conclusion the most blood will be shed and Friends will be lost in this ultimate finale. Get ready for Heartbreaking, heart wrenching action. 5 Months after the events of ¨GTA V: The Final War (2019)¨ there is no hope for whats about to happen. Can they all survive the trio of apocolypse and get it over, or will they all die. One Choice, Once Life, One City, Hope or no Hope, Can all be Lost or can police save Los Santos in time before their dire time is to late.