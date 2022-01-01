Not Available

“Guaco Histórico” represents the first DVD for Guaco after 50 year career. It was released on 09, 10 and 11 May 2014 with the purchase of the Venezuelan newspaper Ultimas Noticias. The material was distributed at major retailers later. This material was recorded in 2012 during a concert held in Caracas as part of the tour "Guaco Histórico" with which they toured the country accompanied by musicians internationally known as the Nicaraguan Luis Enrique and Puerto Rican Gilberto Santa Rosa.