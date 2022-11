Not Available

At the end of the Eastern Han Dynasty, Liu Qi, the son of Zhongliang, guarded a crumbling pass in the middle of the desert and declared his place "refuge". Various forces gathered here to achieve a strange balance. One day, Geng Zhong, a general of the Han army, arrives and breaks the rules of the refuge, and from then on, Liu Qi is pushed by a series of events to make a series of choices about death, family, friendship, love, family and country.