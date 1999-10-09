1999

Nina is a young and very independent porno actress. She doesn't need the help of any agent or manager. She has a daughter and a lesbian relationship with Cristiana, a porno editor. Following a usual medical check she discovers she has a cancer. Her life is completely different now. Nina decides to visit her father. Also the real love finds now space in her heart. In fact at the hospital, she knows Flavio, a patient following her same therapies. Nevertheless their liaison Nina still continues to act in porn movies. But for one of them there won't be a future