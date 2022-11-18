Guatemala 1982

Not Available

Adrian Morales goes to the town of Jiutiapa, after his father ordered him to do so. He had the task to pick up identification cards needed to carry arms. Colonel Fuentes, friend of his father, is who is given them. When he arrives to the town, Adrian is mistakenly identified as a guerrilla member and they hold him captive as a prisoner. He is then hooded and tortured in search for a confession about who and where the leader of the guerrilla is. Adrian does not return with the identifications. His brother and sister-in-law search for him. When they arrive to the town, they discover the chilling truth. Colonel Rodriguez believes in Adrian's innocence, creating an even bigger conflict within the military headquarters.