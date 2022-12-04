Gubang the Movie

Not Available

The Alang family (Basri) has a less harmonious relationship with the spirits (Bunian), his father is held captive and now Alang is the target of the spirit, when Alang and his 6 friends are taken to the bunian realm, they try to get out, thanks to Alang's cleverness in the end. They succeeded in being free from the Bunian prisoners, in which they found something interesting, namely an art of music and dance which they then taught to the village community, until now this art is still preserved and has become the original present of the Anambas Islands. The art is called "GUBANG"