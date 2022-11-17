Not Available

Seven years after Jason, Orked is now married to a much older guy, Arif. Everything seems ideal in their marriage at first glance. One fateful morning, Orked is awakened by a distressing phone call from Mak Inom with news that Pak Atan has become catatonic due to diabetic complications.After some chaos, they take Pak Atan to the hospital. There, Orked bumps into Alan, Jason’s elder brother. His father, Pa has also been hospitalized. As the film develops, we witness the friendship between Alan and Orked flourish, to Arif’s apprehension. Perhaps because for Orked, Alan is a link to her first love.