Not Available

Guddu Ki Gun is the tale of Govardhan aka Guddu (Kunal Kemmu), a Bihari settled in Kolkata. He is a door-to-door washing powder salesman, whose sales pitch is "Ek washing powder ke saath Guddu free". While sharing a room with his close friend Ladoo (Sumeet Vyas), Guddu leads an amorous lifestyle in Kolkata. His travails begins when he ditches one of his girlfriends, Bholi (Aparna Sharma). Furious for forsaking his granddaughter, Bholi's grandfather casts a black magic spell on him. The only way Guddu can get rid of the curse is to find true love and by staying faithful to her.