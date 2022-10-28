Not Available

Rangeela (Arshad Warsi) and Guddu (Amit Sadh) are from North India they both are cousins. They play orchestra. But they want to make money from any way. One day the information provided to local gangsters about the richest families in town, has fetched them an easy and safe way to subsist without getting their hands dirty in the bargain. So they kidnap Baby (Aditi Rao Hydari). They were supposed to get 10 crore as kidnapping amount. After kidnapping her they have to face a lot of problem. But suddenly Billu Pahalwan (Ronit Roy) comes in action. He is politician and he changes the game of Guddu Rangeela. Then story takes an interesting twist.