How the graduate student Gudrun Ensslin became a radical and violent woman. After the department store fire in Frankfurt, November 1968, in which Gudrun Ensslin and Andreas Baader was involved the violence and their actions escalated. Soon they were joined by Ulrike Meinhof, Together the three created the urban guerrilla of West Germany, the Baader-Meinhof Gang a.k.a. die RAF - die Rote Armee Fraktion. An episode out of Panorama, NDR.