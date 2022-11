Not Available

Gudumba Shankar (Telugu: గుడుంబ శంకర్) is a 2004 Telugu movie directed by Veera Shankar and produced by Nagendra Babu. Pawan Kalyan played the lead role as Gudumba Shankar when Meera Jasmine, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sayaji Shinde played other vital roles. The music was scored by Mani Sharma.