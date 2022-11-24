Guerilla Troops 6

Not Available

They hit the bed and Johnny B wastes no time in pulling out Alex James' big fat cock. Johnny's eyes light up as he wraps his wet eager mouth around that fat hard cock. Cole Weston can't believe how big of a man Roman Eros is but his cock loves it. Roman starts blowing Cole feeling every inch of his dick get hard in his eager mouth. Nicholas Sykes loves to talk dirty while he strokes his hard dick. His ink and sexy fit body add to all the beauty this dedicated soldier has. Liam' gets comfortable and soon enough he has his pants off. His full hairy balls squish as his hand slides up and down his hard cock. He strokes his hard cock as he shows his ass off for all to see.