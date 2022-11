1963

An American gambler masquerades as a Catholic priest during the fall of Manilla early in World War II in the Pacific to obtain clearance to fly out on an official military transport. Five American showgirls wrangle a pass with the aid of a helpful U.S. Army colonel to leave on the same plane. Ironically, the transport crashes at sea. The gambler and the girls wind up on a Japanese held island. Initially, they stay out of sight from the enemy, but inevitably things change.