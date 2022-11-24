Not Available

Guerreiro: The Tiago Lemos Story, produced by Mtn Dew Green Label Films, shows the path Tiago had to travel, coming from a town known more for its rodeo than anything else. Shot on location in Jaguariúna, São Paulo, Los Angeles and Long Beach, the film contains never-before-seen archival footage, and interviews with Tiago's family, who explain how they initially forbade skateboarding. While Tiago’s friends explain their reactions to seeing him skate for the first time, Tiago just dreams of going pro, a dream that is realized--by surprise--on his 25th birthday.