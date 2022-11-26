Not Available

At age ten, Paolo asks his mother he wants to meet his father, an unknown soccer player who retired early due to an injury. The boy does not know it, but the reunion with his father and with his discipline, incites in him a change of character that will turn him into the professional soccer player that all Peruvians know well; the warrior, the fighter. Paolo with the help of his neighborhood friends and with all the support from his mother, manages to overcome obstacles and fulfill his dream.