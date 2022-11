Not Available

Bilkis Banu, lost her husband Hasan on the bloody night of 25th March 1971. She tries to forget him and concentrate on the urban guerrilla movements of Dhaka with Altaf Mahmud, Shahadat, Mrs Khan and many more. But the when spies and the razakars inform on them, most of their people get arrested and Bilkis has to run for her lives, towards her village.