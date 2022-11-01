Guess How Much I Love You: Friendship Adventures

Not Available

Inspired by the best-selling books, this charming series follows the adventures of Little Nutbrown Hare and his father, Big Nutbrown Hare, reminding us that there is no greater love than that between a parent and child. In these seven fun-filled episodes, Little Nutbrown Hare goes about exploring the meadow and playing with his friends, all the while learning valuable lessons of friendship such as the importance of being a good friend, sharing with others, embracing differences, keeping promises, taking responsibility, and learning to forgive. Episodes: Favorite Thing, Fly Away Home, Follow Me, I Promise, All Fall Down, New Friend, Leaf Shade.