An unsettling, allegorical thriller, centres on William, a young Catholic man who, after months apart, is reaching the end of a long journey to see his new wife. At London's King's Cross Station, he boards an Underground train and falls asleep. When he awakes, he finds his reality is not quite as he left it. Trapped deep underground, with only a strangely inquisitive Tube driver for company, Guess Where I Am unravels William's hazy recollections of a night flight, a book and a mysterious, seductive stranger.