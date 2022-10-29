Guess Who's Coming to Christmas

Jaded rock star Dax is found by New York paparazzi passed out in his car with a frozen holiday turkey in the passenger seat. In order to repair his tarnished image, Dax publicly agrees to grant a fan’s “Dear Santa” Christmas wish. To his dismay, his manager Jason drops Dax off in Cedar Grove, a Midwest small town, where he’s committed to spend a week and perform in a local holiday Christmas concert.
|MacKenzie Porter
|Kelly Harding
|Ellie Harvie
|Lynne Harding
|Peter LaCroix
|Rverend Harding
|Evan Bird
|Tim Harding
|Matt Ward
|Jason
|Brenda Crichlow
|Newscaster
