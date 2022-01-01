Guest Booker with Dutch Mantell

Not Available

On January 4, 2009 TNA was to give birth to a new era in pro wrestling. They said they were poised for the relaunch that would reinvent the company. And in doing so, they captured the imagination of the wrestling world. But what interested us was the creative workings of that company. So we bring you an individual that was on the booking team in TNA from the day Jeff Jarrett pitched him the crazy idea of starting a new company. Welcome inside TNA. Join Dutch Mantell and explore the TNA before any relaunches and “new directions.” You’ll get the philosophies and experiences of this well-traveled booker, and what he brought to the TNA table. And while we’re at it, we’ll see what HE would have done on January 4th and where he would have taken the company had he still been booking. Hogan, Bischoff, Russo, Cornette, Dixie…they’re all here. Join Dutch and relive his TNA years…and rewrite wrestling history!!!