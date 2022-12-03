Guest Booker with Gabe Sapolsky

Not Available

IT’S JUNE 2006 AND ECW WILL BE RAMPING UP AGAIN. WITH ONE EXCEPTION…GABE. Vince buys it. Gabe books it. That’s how it will go in this installment of the critically acclaimed series, Guest Booker. Gabe Sapolsky, three-time Wrestling Observer booker of the year and booker of Ring of Honor, joins us in our booking experiment. Gabe’s task is to take over ECW for Vince in June 2006, and book the remainder of the year up to and including the December to Dismember pay-per-view. Gabe steps from the shadows for the first time and applies his booking philosophies to the new ECW!