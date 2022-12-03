Guest Booker with Gary Hart

Not Available

In 1986, the world came crumbling down around Fritz Von Erich’s World Class Championship Wrestling empire. Although the federation remained active, this crucial year was the blow they never recovered from. They lost talent, their association with the NWA, and their booker Ken Mantell. We now hop in the Guest Booker time machine and reinstate former WCCW booker Gary Hart in the driver’s seat. Under his direction, can WCCW be saved? Join us for this exploration of the mind of the late, great booker, Gary Hart. Gary’s talents are as remarkable as his tales from the road, all explored in this his final DVD. We are proud to enshrine Gary into the Guest Booker family.