Guest Booker with Glenn Gilbertti

After giving life to the Disco Inferno character, Glenn Gilbertti became a part of the creative teams in first WCW, then TNA, under Vince Russo’s direction. Legend has been made over some of the suggestions Gilbertti came up with. But as with legend, one must do some prying to separate fact from fiction. Just how much of what is attributed to Gilbertti is true? In the spirit of Guest Booker, we bring to fruition some of these booking ideas of lore…The Invisible Man, Bill Ding the evil architect, and the Martian Invasion. If you’re reading this all for the first time, your eyes are fine. Go inside those real life booking meetings and hear about Gilbertti and Russo heartily enjoying advancing these proposed angles, to the disgust and great annoyance of Terry Taylor and others. It’s all consistent with Disco’s booking philosophy of trying things that have never been done, no matter how ridiculous it may seem!