Guest Booker with Greg Gagne

Not Available

Gagne, Crockett, Watts, Jarrett, Barnett. The biggest names behind the scenes in pro wrestling sat in a room in 1984 with one mission…beat Vince. Months of talent raids and interceptions of TV agreements stripped the territories of their power, and it was time to fight back. But egos, skullduggery and divided interests destroyed the final attempt at preserving the system. Now our Guest Booker, Greg Gagne, details the secret meetings, the interactions, and the fiasco that was Pro Wrestling USA. Through the magic of Guest Booker, we travel back and take another shot at consolidating the world of wrestling.